DPRating Price Hits $0.0002 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, DPRating has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DPRating has a market cap of $482,371.53 and $30,849.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00055012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00018013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $298.08 or 0.00893710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005326 BTC.

DPRating Profile

DPRating is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

