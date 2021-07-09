DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider R Stanton Dodge Sells 50,588 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,530,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R Stanton Dodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $2,555,199.88.

On Wednesday, May 26th, R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of DraftKings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $2,491,459.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.09. 9,971,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,391,133. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $74.38. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 133.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%. The business had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

