DragonVein Price Tops $0.0024 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 9th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 50% against the dollar. DragonVein has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $138,432.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,465.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.88 or 0.01502676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.93 or 0.00415151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00082225 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

