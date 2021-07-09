Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Driven Brands stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Driven Brands will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $313,000.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

