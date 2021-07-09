Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Driven Brands stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $35.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at about $313,000.
Driven Brands Company Profile
Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.
