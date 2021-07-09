Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 368.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,940 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 11.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 91,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $91,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,239 shares of company stock worth $4,668,697. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

