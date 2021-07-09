DSAM Partners London Ltd Acquires 450,083 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,083 shares during the period. Vontier accounts for about 7.4% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.79% of Vontier worth $40,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $30,713,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vontier by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 595,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,056 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $1,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

NYSE:VNT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,036. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.