DSAM Partners London Ltd Acquires 78,254 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) by 104.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,254 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned 0.85% of Immatics worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the fourth quarter valued at about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Immatics by 688.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Immatics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares during the period.

Get Immatics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 2,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,336. Immatics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. Research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

IMTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.