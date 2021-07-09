DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys New Stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,223,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,000. ACE Convergence Acquisition comprises approximately 2.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 4.26% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $8,899,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 358,411 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,853,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,365,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. 10,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,407. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

