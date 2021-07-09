DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys New Stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 237,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.66% of Alussa Energy Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $60,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALUS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,624. The company has a market capitalization of $341.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93. Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Alussa Energy Acquisition

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on the production, operation, and development of crude oil and natural gas wells and related infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

