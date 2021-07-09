DSAM Partners London Ltd Buys Shares of 786,795 dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 786,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,474,000. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III accounts for about 1.6% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 2.10% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TRB Advisors LP acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DMYI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.40. 8,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.27. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $15.39.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

