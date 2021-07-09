DSAM Partners London Ltd Decreases Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $2,066,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXP traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.23. 6,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,686. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.76. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.90 and a 12 month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.58%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

