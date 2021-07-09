DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,530 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 8,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.37. 63,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,190. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

