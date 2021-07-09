DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.50.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $9.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $524.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.01 and a 12 month high of $528.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $487.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

