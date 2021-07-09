DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $36.01 Million Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

DSAM Partners London Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,530,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,961 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources accounts for approximately 6.7% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned 1.17% of Antero Resources worth $36,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 448,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 391,786 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,432,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 130,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,602,157. Antero Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.76.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

