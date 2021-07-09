DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $38.83 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,622 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,295 shares during the period. Expedia Group makes up about 7.2% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned 0.15% of Expedia Group worth $38,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,619 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 228.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 605,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,274,000 after purchasing an additional 421,251 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth about $21,481,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Expedia Group by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 59,296 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,458,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock worth $28,771,024. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded up $5.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.98. 52,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,670. The company has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

