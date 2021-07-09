DSAM Partners London Ltd Has $61.29 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lowered its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,774 shares during the quarter. GFL Environmental accounts for 11.4% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned 0.54% of GFL Environmental worth $61,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,572,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,785,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,690. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

GFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.