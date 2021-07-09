DSAM Partners London Ltd Invests $1.71 Million in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of NexImmune at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NEXI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 18,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,346. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.74 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

