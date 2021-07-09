DSAM Partners London Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 80.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030,670 shares during the period. Carrier Global comprises approximately 2.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Carrier Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,478,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,458 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 11.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 110,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 15,814 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.45. 51,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,722,942. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

