DSAM Partners London Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.34% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after purchasing an additional 486,092 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,135,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLDX stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.35. 10,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,724. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.16. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $35.69.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

