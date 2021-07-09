DSAM Partners London Ltd Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Applied Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $47,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,159.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,027 shares of company stock valued at $219,254. 27.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.79. 108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,147. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $568.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

