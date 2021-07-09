DSAM Partners London Ltd Makes New $20.66 Million Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 776,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,657,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up 3.8% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Occidental Petroleum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $2,332,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE:OXY traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.12. 478,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,886,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.46.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.