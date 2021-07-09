DSAM Partners London Ltd Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. Farfetch accounts for about 1.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 352.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,483,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,079,000 after buying an additional 19,850,348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,925,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,628,000 after buying an additional 13,737,367 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $514,600,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,804,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,758,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.88. 39,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,746. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.31.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 1,281.44% and a negative net margin of 150.27%. The company had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTCH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.77.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

