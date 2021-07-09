DSAM Partners London Ltd Makes New Investment in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC)

DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 526,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. NextGen Acquisition makes up about 1.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 1.12% of NextGen Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGAC. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $11,107,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition by 94.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,263,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after acquiring an additional 613,625 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,085,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:NGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,731. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

