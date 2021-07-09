DSAM Partners London Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,005,213 Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)

DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,005,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,000. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II makes up 2.0% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 2.33% of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNPR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,910. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $18.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

