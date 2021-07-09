DSAM Partners London Ltd Reduces Stock Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the period. BridgeBio Pharma makes up about 0.9% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,110,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 241.3% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,561,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,979. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $73.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.45.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

