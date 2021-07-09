DSAM Partners London Ltd Sells 10,593 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,593 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 667,354 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,365,000 after purchasing an additional 153,493 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Summit Materials stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 6,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,151. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SUM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

