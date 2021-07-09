DSAM Partners London Ltd Sells 23,656 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

DSAM Partners London Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,656 shares during the quarter. Allogene Therapeutics comprises 1.2% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.13% of Allogene Therapeutics worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALLO. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. 20,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,986. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $45.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.15.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

