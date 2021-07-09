DSAM Partners London Ltd Sells 3,701 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DSAM Partners London Ltd cut its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the period. DSAM Partners London Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,291,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $1,385,000. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 185,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.91. 7,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.78. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $114.43 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

