DSAM Partners London Ltd Sells 99,433 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DSAM Partners London Ltd decreased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,433 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.2% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned about 0.22% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $6,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,107. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $67.48.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

