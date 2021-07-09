DSAM Partners London Ltd Takes $7.01 Million Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,007,000. RH makes up about 1.3% of DSAM Partners London Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DSAM Partners London Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,621,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in RH by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in RH by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RH by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RH from $510.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.31.

NYSE:RH traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $698.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,509. RH has a 1-year low of $254.10 and a 1-year high of $733.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $659.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

