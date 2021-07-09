DTE Energy (DTE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

DTE Energy (NYSE: DTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/9/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $122.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – DTE Energy was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

6/29/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $142.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – DTE Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $153.00 to $151.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – DTE Energy had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $131.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DTE traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,122,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,052. DTE Energy has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $290.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.45.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,078,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,413,000 after acquiring an additional 236,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,066,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in DTE Energy by 76.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

