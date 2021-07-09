DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044618 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007507 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

