Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.82.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.64. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Biert Eugene Jr. Van sold 13,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $607,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 252,545 shares in the company, valued at $11,238,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 556,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,039,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,116 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 29.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,884,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,895,000 after buying an additional 3,358,546 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 736,800.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,520,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,125,000 after buying an additional 2,519,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 87.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,293,000 after buying an additional 2,091,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 102.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,064,000 after buying an additional 1,457,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.