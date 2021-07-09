Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duck Creek Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $41.21 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.91.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 5,585 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $246,019.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,524,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,885 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.27.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

