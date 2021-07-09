Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token One Day Volume Reaches $4.08 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00046365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00120700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00162822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.79 or 1.00099947 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $322.59 or 0.00952085 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

