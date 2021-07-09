DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €40.00 by Credit Suisse Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA stock opened at €38.86 ($45.72) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion and a PE ratio of 12.87. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 12-month high of €41.48 ($48.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.22.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

