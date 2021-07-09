DXdao (DXD) Market Capitalization Tops $13.33 Million

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 18.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. DXdao has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $224,205.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DXdao has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $270.27 or 0.00806604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00228267 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004346 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

