Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$60.00

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.90.

Shares of DND stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$46.91. The stock had a trading volume of 70,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,409. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32. Dye & Durham has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$53.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.88.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

