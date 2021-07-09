Dynamite (DYNMT) Tops One Day Volume of $80,234.00

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001129 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $148,393.85 and approximately $80,234.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00228493 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001434 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.93 or 0.00708341 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 786,424 coins and its circulating supply is 391,176 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

