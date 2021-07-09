Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $20.77 on Friday. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

