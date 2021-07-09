DZ Bank Initiates Coverage on MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

Stock analysts at DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,526.93 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $941.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,432.39. The stock has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

