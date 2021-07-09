EagleX (EGX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 9th. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. EagleX has a market cap of $11,376.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00163351 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.43 or 0.99878169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.73 or 0.00946466 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

