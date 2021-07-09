EarnX Market Capitalization Hits $3.64 Million (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, EarnX has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $18,152.00 worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EarnX coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00046474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00163823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,549.53 or 1.00128111 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00938826 BTC.

About EarnX

EarnX’s total supply is 7,153,738,949,340 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

