EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Stake Boosted by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of EastGroup Properties worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $60,038,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after purchasing an additional 94,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 944,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,335,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $168.47 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.31 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.74%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total transaction of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,338,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

