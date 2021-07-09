eBoost (EBST) Trading 10.2% Lower This Week

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $582.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.00397691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000554 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

eBoost Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

