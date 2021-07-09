Edgewood Management LLC Sells 26,093 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edgewood Management LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.1% of Edgewood Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apple by 26.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 630,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $76,988,000 after purchasing an additional 133,355 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 201,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Apple by 32.8% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 6.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 77,943 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $143.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $89.14 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

