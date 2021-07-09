EDUCare (EKT) Market Cap Reaches $4.33 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, EDUCare has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. EDUCare has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $1.90 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00055359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003121 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00018038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.44 or 0.00907741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00089712 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars.

