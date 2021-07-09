eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.08% of eGain worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EGAN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

eGain stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $342.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53. eGain Co. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

