Einsteinium Market Capitalization Achieves $6.38 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 9th. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded 55.7% lower against the US dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $231,700.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.93 or 0.00396120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,826,392 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

