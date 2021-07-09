EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79.80 ($1.04). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 75.60 ($0.99), with a volume of 238,433 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £343.97 million and a P/E ratio of 31.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

In related news, insider Adam Reynolds sold 500,000 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95), for a total value of £365,000 ($476,874.84). Also, insider Christopher H. B. Mills sold 3,963,591 shares of EKF Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05), for a total value of £3,170,872.80 ($4,142,765.61).

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

